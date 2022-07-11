‘Very difficult year’: Inflation impacting Sacramento-area farmers markets

By Greta Serrin

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Inflation has been hitting Northern California businesses and customers alike. Now with the rise in food and gas prices, Sacramento-area farmers markets are taking a hit.

Vendors at Sunday’s market at Arden Fair Mall told KCRA 3 they are usually packed with customers, to the point where sometimes it’s hard to see the neighboring booths. But recently, the markets look very different.

“We know it’s not a busy day, or a good day if you can look across and be able to see your neighbor,” said vendor Billie Jeansalle with Salle Orchards. “On a good day, you should look across and be people, not empty booths. So the people just aren’t coming.”

Jeansalle said the farmers market is their only income and it’s been an incredibly difficult year for them due to the weather and the economy. On top of people not going as often to the market, she said gas is costing twice as much to get to the market.

“It’s twice the amount of money to bring their crops to the markets and if the people don’t come you’re taking them home and it’s becoming cow food,” she said. “We only pick and sell fresh, we don’t store.”

One family-raised business that sells beef, lamb and pork every week at the market says they have definitely noticed inflation take a toll on their sales.

“I’ve noticed we still have a lot of our repeat customers but their budget has gotten a lot smaller with their weekly meat purchases,” said Taylor Zapata, owner of Wheatland Natural Beef. “We do still see a lot of familiar faces, their budget has just shrunk, considerably.”

Zapata said rising gas prices have also impacted their business due to using diesel fuel for hay and grain.

“We have increased our prices a little bit, which we have gotten a few complaints but a lot of our customers are there for it and know we are all struggling together,” Zapata said.

These local, family-owned vendors said they wouldn’t be able to survive without people’s support as some say this is their only income. They say just showing up at the market helps business.

“We appreciate the people who do come, we try and give them a product that it’s worth them coming. Just come out, give us a try and you will see it’s worth your money to come out and buy fresh from your local grower,” Jeansalle said.

