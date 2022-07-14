Bicyclist dies after colliding with dump truck in Boston

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A bicyclist who collided with a dump truck in Boston on Wednesday has died.

The crash shut down part of Huntington Ave. and Mass Ave. near Northeastern University for hours.

Boston Police said the truck driver is cooperating with investigators.

At this point in the investigation, the driver is not facing charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.