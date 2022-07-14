‘I was bit ferociously by a shark,’ Pacific Grove shark attack victim speaks out for the first time

By JOSH COPITCH

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — In an interview released by Natividad Medical Center, a Central Coast man who was attacked by a great white shark while swimming near Lovers Point Beach shared his story of what happened that fateful day.

Steve Bruemmer, 62, narrowly escaped death when he went for a swim three weeks ago and was attacked by a great white shark.

“It was such a beautiful day, there was no wind, the ocean was flat, there were no waves, it was so calm,” Bruemmer said as he described the moments before the shark attack.

“Wham! This most… I don’t even know exactly what happened. It turns out I was bit ferociously by a shark,” Bruemmer said about the exact moments of the shark attack.

Bruemmer went on to thank the Good Samaritans who rushed to pull him out of the water and the off-duty ICU nurses and doctor who were at the beach and applied first aid.

On Wednesday, Bruemmer was released from the hospital after undergoing rehab.

