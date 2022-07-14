Person arrested after deputies find 9 dogs dead at Cleveland County home

By Web Staff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Law enforcement arrested a person after authorities said deputies discovered a case of animal abuse at a Cleveland County home.

The sheriff’s office posted a video on social media showing authorities discovering the scene. They went to the home to investigate a really bad smell.

Deputies found nine dogs dead inside the home and several others alive but in bad conditions.

“We were able to get a warrant to the resident and identify the person responsible,” Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said. “That person will be held accountable for their actions.”

Cleveland County deputies also recently found a separate group of puppies on the side of the road and got them to safety.

The sheriff’s office asks people to seek help if they cannot care for their pets.

