Pittsburgh fire captain dies following extended illness

By NICK MATONEY

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A Pittsburgh fire captain has died following an extended illness.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire announced the passing of Captain Jim Ellis on Wednesday.

Captain Ellis worked at station number 32 in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood on the North Side.

Ellis had been fighting an extended illness since March.

“I want to thank Captain Ellis for his dedication to service, family, and community for more than two decades,” Mayor Ed Gainey said in a statement on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to his family and the entire Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire. May his memory be a blessing for all who knew and loved him.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

