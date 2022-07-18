BCSO releases new information on Metro 2’s mission prior to helicopter crash

By Vince Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — Four emergency responders are dead after a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed near Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the aircraft known as Metro 2 was assisting fire crews battling the East Mesa Fire. BCSO’s “Metro 2” helicopter was providing bucket drops and assisting with other needs for fire crews on the ground.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released a timeline of events Metro 2 participated in prior to the crash on July 16.

10:56 a.m. – Metro 2 launches from Double Eagle Airport for a public relations event at Valle Del Oso in Bernalillo County 11:12 a.m. – Metro 2 arrives at Valle Del Oso 12:48 p.m. – Metro 2 departs Valle Del Oso to retrieve kayaks left on the Rio Grande near Rio Grande Blvd and Chamisal Road. 1:18 p.m. – Metro 2 arrives at Double Eagle Airport to make preparations to assist in East Mesa Fire 1:48 p.m. – Metro 2 departs Double Eagle Airport to assist with East Mesa Fire 2:50 p.m. – Metro 2 arrives on scene of East Mesa Fire 3:05 p.m. – Metro 2 begins approximately 20 bucket drops before landing 4:19 p.m. – Metro 2 arrives at the Las Vegas Airport to refuel 4:32 p.m. – Metro 2 departs Las Vegas Airport and continues bucket drops 6:22 p.m. – Metro 2 arrives Las Vegas Airport to refuel and completes mission for the East Mesa Fire 6:36 p.m. – Metro 2 departs Las Vegas Airport for Double Eagle Airport in Albuquerque 7:18 p.m. – Last known location of Metro 2 reported near Las Vegas The sheriff’s office says there were three members of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one member of the Bernalillo County Fire Department in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

The following members of BCSO and BCFD were killed in the helicopter crash:

Undersheriff Larry Koren Lieutenant Fred Beers Deputy Michael Levison BCFD Rescue Specialist Matthew King

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the crash.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement in response to the crash.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty. These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what so many of our first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans. On behalf of the people of New Mexico, I extend my deepest gratitude to these four brave individuals, and my deepest sympathy to their families, friends and colleagues.

“As we await additional details on the investigation, my office will offer any available support and assistance to the sheriff’s office and the county. State resources will be fully available to assist the investigation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.