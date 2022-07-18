Hundreds celebrate National Ice Cream Day at the Golden Scoop in Overland Park

By Peyton Headlee

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — Hundreds of people celebrated National Ice Cream Day at The Golden Scoop in Overland Park on Sunday.

The ice cream and coffee shop is a non-profit that employs people with developmental disabilities.

Amber Schreiber is one of the co-founders of The Golden Scoop. She said their mantra is ‘changing lives one scoop at a time.’

“The Kansas City community has come out to support us constantly,” Schreiber said. “We’ve just been truly blessed with the amount of support and recognition.”

She said they have only been open for 15 months and are currently looking for a second location to help handle the volume of people they are seeing.

“They love it. They know that The Golden Scoop is a very happy place,” she said. “They know they can come here and leave with a smile on their face. It’s been awesome.”

She said The Golden Scoop is part of a bigger mission.

“Here in Kansas City alone, it’s about 250,000 people with disabilities that are unemployed or underemployed, and then across the country, that has been hovering around 80%,” she said. “There’s definitely a need to have more concepts like this across the country.”

Jack Murphy has been working at The Golden Scoop for more than a year.

“It is a great place to work at. It is a great opportunity for our workers to come and work,” Murphy said. “I love it so much. Because I’ve been here for over a year, it’s been a great place to be at.”

He said his favorite part about his job isn’t the ice cream or the cookies but the people who come in to buy them.

“I love the customers for everything they do for The Golden Scoop. They put a smile on my face every day,” Murphy said.

He said he enjoys National Ice Cream Day and that a lot of customers came in Sunday.

“It’s been super busy. It’s really upbeat and outgoing. I just love being here,” Murphy said.

The Golden Scoop launched a shirt with Charlie Hustle Sunday. A percent of the proceeds go back to The Golden Scoop.

