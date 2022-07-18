Man taken for evaluation after barricade in Westminster

By Gary Sheridan

WESTMINSTER, Maryland (WBAL) — A man who experienced a behavioral emergency is being evaluated Sunday after a barricade situation in Westminster.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News authorities were called around 11:12 a.m. to a barricade situation in the 800 block of Ewing Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said it assisted Westminster police with the call.

Westminster police officers arrived and found a 51-year-old man with several edged weapons. The Sheriff’s Office said the man threatened the officers and barricaded himself in a room of a house. Everyone else in the house were able to leave unharmed.

Westminster police called the Carroll County Crisis Response Team, which, along with negotiators, communicated with the man.

Authorities said negotiations continued through 2:06 p.m., and the man continued to threaten law enforcement.

The man was taken into custody around 2:19 p.m.

Despite the presence of edged weapons, no lethal force was used to resolve the incident, authorities said.

The man was taken to Carroll Hospital Center for treatment and evaluation.

