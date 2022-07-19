Horse airlifted to help after falling during weekend race

By KOVR Staff

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Crews airlifted a horse to get medical help Sunday after the animal fell off a trail during a race.

Cal Fire officials say that the horse fell over the edge of the Western States Trail during the Tevis Cup, a 100-mile, single-day race that spans from Lake Tahoe’s western edge to Auburn.

Crews from several departments and members of the Tevis Cup team worked for hours to stabilize the horse so that it could be pulled into the air.

Officials say a Butte County helicopter successfully flew the horse out of the wooded area where it fell and into the care of veterinarians from UC Davis.

No word was given on the horse’s condition.

