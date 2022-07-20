FBI investigates multi-million dollar jewelry heist of Brinks truck traveling from Bay Area to SoCal

By Amanda del Castillo

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, California (KGO) — The FBI and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) are investigating a multi-million dollar jewelry heist that many only hear about in movies.

Luxury items including gems, jewelry and more were loaded onto a Brinks truck that was later broken into while it was pulled over at a rest stop.

Arnold Duke, president of the International Gem and Jewelry Show, explained the show was being held at the San Mateo County Event Center. He confirmed Brinks contracted individually with each exhibitor to move their merchandise from the close of the San Mateo show, to the opening of the event’s Pasadena show.

“It did leave San Mateo on Sunday night, destined for Los Angeles and the Pasadena Convention Center,” Duke told ABC7 News. “And sometime on Monday morning, they were robbed.”

A release by LASD explained that on July 11, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clarita Station responded to the “Flying J” rest stop and gas station in the unincorporated area of Lebec.

Deputies arrived in response to a burglary of a cargo container.

Duke explained Brinks has long-helped exhibitors transport their valuable items.

“They’re the largest carrier of valuables in the world,” Duke said. “They even carry all the money that’s printed at the U.S. Mint to the Federal Reserve. So there’s no question we trust them 1,000,000%.”

According to Duke, big-ticket items taken last Monday include diamonds, gold, and luxury brand watches.

“There was a large number of Rolex, Cartier and Franck Muller watches. These are luxury watches that sell $10,000 and up,” he described. “Every one of those has a unique serial number that can’t be erased. So all of those watches are traceable.”

Former FBI Agent and Private Investigator with Cannon Street Inc., Rick Smith, said this sophisticated crime is often systematic.

“There’s a design. There’s a plan to get rid of the merchandise right away,” Smith shared. “So, as soon as they stole it, they got rid of it, so that they couldn’t be identified as possessing it.”

LASD confirmed this was not a typical Brinks armored car seen in a city environment. Instead, they said the trailer was targeted near Frazier Park in the mountains along I-5.

“These things used to be so prolific,” Smith told ABC7 News. “One of the most dangerous jobs in the world was being a Brinks driver and a guard.”

Historically, he said they have been targeted for what they transport.

“It diminished somewhat through the years, but there’s nothing safe about those jobs. They got a lot of money there,” Smith said.

When it comes to value in this case, there is some discrepancy in worth.

Brinks said in-part: “According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million. We are working with law enforcement and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract.”

However, Duke said exhibitors estimate the value at up to $ 150 million.

“It’s a common practice for these jewelers to underinsure,” he described. “Simply because if you insure everything you have, it’s very- it’s just very, very expensive. I’m talking about thousands of dollars every week and they’re on the road 40-some weeks a year.”

Duke added, “They’ve been handling this merchandise for many, many years with no problems, no losses. It’s easy to understand why people under insure.”

At least 16 exhibitors, part of this weekly traveling show, are now out millions in luxury items- their livelihood, according to Duke.

He said between 30-40% of the inventory was taken from the truck, with a majority still delivered to Pasadena.

“Those fortunate exhibitors that did not have a loss got all of their merchandise, and they were able to participate in the show,” Duke said. “While 15 or 16. Other companies could not because they had nothing to sell.”

The FBI is assisting in the investigation. LASD said Brinks and the crew of the vehicle are cooperating with officials.

“I doubt that a Brinks employee is involved in something like this, because it’s so obvious,” Smith shared. “If they were, then they could be identified.”

Duke said, “FBI and police investigators, detectives were at our show in Pasadena this weekend interviewing everybody, including my employees because anybody that was there could potentially be some kind of suspect.”

He said the outcome of this case has the potential to impact the entire jewelry industry.

LASD Major Crimes Bureau (MCB) Cargo Cat’s and Metro Detail investigators, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are conducting a criminal investigation into the theft and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this crime and to locate the stolen jewelry and gemstones.

