Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:46 AM

Cars underwater, 2 people rescued after apparent water main break in Hollywood neighborhood

<i>KABC</i><br/>Cars underwater
KABC
KABC
Cars underwater

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

     LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An apparent water main break on Wednesday morning flooded a Hollywood neighborhood in several feet of water, submerging cars and prompting the rescue of some people who were trapped.

The flooding started sometime overnight on Cahuenga Boulevard near Odin Street, just off the 101 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, at least two cars were submerged in 4-5 feet of water, and two people were rescued. No injuries were reported. Structures in the area were not compromised, authorities said.

The same area has flooded multiple times before – back in January and also back in 2020.

Drivers in the area were being forced to turn around as streets in the area were closed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content