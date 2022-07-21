Muralist Ernest Shaw adds a pop of color to new Lexington Market

By Sean Streicher

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Artist Ernest Shaw is well aware of the historical significance of Lexington Market. The Baltimore muralist grew up not far from the landmark establishment.

As the more than 200-year-old market prepares to move to a new location next door, he’s been asked to add a pop of color to the new building.

“It’s really an honor and a pleasure, not just to do work, to share it with the community,” said Shaw.

It’s a task the Baltimore City School teacher is uniquely qualified to accomplish, as he’s been painting murals in the city since 1999. The four large-scale pieces at the market will pay homage to some of the murals he’s painted throughout the city.

“My goal is to centralize the imagery so that folks can come from anywhere in the city that I’ve painted to Lexington Market and see something that’s familiar to them,” said Shaw.

But it goes well beyond making it feel more like home.

“Being a school teacher, that keeps my finger on the pulse of the city,” explained Shaw. “Being in company with young people, learning from them — the more I’m around them, the more I feel this type of imagery is needed. I like to teach through my mural.”

Shaw said these murals will provide important history.

“It’s really a testimony to some of my elders and ancestors who fought for certain ideals, certain promises — first-class citizenship, for humanity, things of that nature,” he said.

He hopes to have these murals done by next Friday. The market is planning to open in its new location in early fall.

