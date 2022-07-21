Small-town couple shocked to wed alongside Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

By Maddie White

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Midwest couple got the surprise of a lifetime when their trip to “tie the knot” in the Wedding Capital of the World put them side-by-side with a superstar couple at the altar: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The couple– visiting Vegas from a small town in Missouri– not only stood alongside “Bennifer” at the marriage licensing office, but they also got married at the same chapel as them and sat in the same pink Cadillac convertible.

The encounter first began on Saturday night.

“We pull up [to the Marriage Licensing Bureau] and there’s a limo– like there’s a really nice car outside,” said Brittany Calvin, the bride.

The Calvins’ run-in with the famous pair occurred late, around 11 p.m. The Calvins said they were one of only four couples in the room; in separate partitions, speaking with county clerk employees.

“They were right to the left of us,” said Brittany. “We were signing our marriage papers at the same time.”

“To the far left, that’s where J-Lo and Ben were,” echoed Brennon. “And they were being super discreet… She had her head tucked like this the whole time with his arm. I don’t think she showed her face once, honestly.”

Brennon said he made eye contact with Ben. Brittany said J-Lo and Ben were clad in wedding attire.

“She had a really long like white dress on, and he had white pants, with like a blue jacket on,” said Brittany.

“We made a joke about it, while walking out, we were like, ‘We were in the clerk– county office with them, and wouldn’t it be funny if they went to our chapel too? And they sure did!” said Brennon.

That same night, J-Lo and Ben tied the knot at A Little White Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas. It just so happened that the Calvins had their wedding scheduled for the very same chapel, for the following day.

The two Missourians married in the chapel’s famous “Tunnel of Love” on Sunday afternoon.

“Like, we’re from St. Joseph, Missouri. St. Joseph Missouri! It’s tiny! Like, the one time we go out of state together, that happens?” said Brittany.

“It’s definitely a story we’ll be telling neighbors, kids– anybody who will listen,” said Brennon, laughing. “If I would have taken one left turn differently, it never would have happened, so it was, like, fate.”

The couple even imparted some advice for any other couples considering a Vegas wedding.

“If you’re not married, go to Vegas. It was fun. It was a lot of fun,” said Brennon.

“Yeah, it was super, super fun,” said Brittany.

The Afflecks reportedly had their five children with them as they tied the knot in the drive-thru “Tunnel of Love.”

