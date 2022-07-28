Skip to Content
Family of 6 rescued from Santiam River after becoming stranded

By Web Staff

    JEFFERSON, Oregon (KPTV) — A family of six was rescued from the Santiam River on Wednesday, according to the Albany Fire Department.

Officials say Albany Fire’s Water Rescue Team responded shortly after 7 p.m. when a family made up of two adults and four children became stranded. In order to reach the family, crews utilized special vehicles called “Rescue Water Crafts.”

After entering the Santiam River by I-5, crews discovered a kayak with one male and three children to the east. As crews continued the search, a female was found along the bank of the river, clinging to nearby vegetation. Further up the river, crews found a teen sitting on top of a downed tree in the river.

Albany fire says during the rescue, strong currents rolled the Rescue Water Craft, however, all crew and family members made it safely to shore.

