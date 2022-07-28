See Me Because: New art installed along The Hop streetcar route

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — With The Hop streetcar stopping behind him, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson helped launch a new public art project on Thursday, July 28.

The project is called “See Me Because” and it features pictures of local young people with their messages to the world. The displays are at shelters along The Hop’s route.

A young artist named Ren, who’s featured in one of the displays, spoke at the unveiling.

“This is an amazing gift, no longer being afraid to be seen, heard, or felt. Thank you,” said Ren.

“The project helps to reframe the dialog between adults and young people and inspires all of us to do better in supporting our youth so they’ll be positioned better to succeed in the future,” said Mayor Johnson.

The “See Me Because” campaign is a partnership connecting The Hop with Milwaukee Downtown and nonprofit group, Art Smart.

Art Start’s “See Me Because” portraits have been installed at the following Hop stations:

Historic Third Ward WB (northeast corner of St. Paul Ave. and Water St.) Wisconsin Ave. NB (Milwaukee St. between Wisconsin Ave. and Michigan St.) City Hall NB (Milwaukee St. between Wells St. and Kilbourn Ave.) Cathedral Square EB (Kilbourn Ave between Jefferson St. and Jackson St.) Jackson at Juneau SB (southwest corner of Jackson St. and Juneau Ave.) Ogden/Jackson WB (southwest corner of Jackson St. and Ogden Ave.) Burns Commons (Ogden Ave. between Farwell Ave. and Prospect Ave.)

