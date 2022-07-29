SPD: 9 carjackings in 3 days; suspects sought

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police are looking for two or three men they believe are behind a string of carjackings that have taken place this week across the city.

Nine incidents have been reported since early Monday morning. The carjackers were not successful in two of the attempts.

And at least one is not believed to be connected to the rest. An arrest has been made in that one which happened this morning.

Some of the stolen vehicles have been used to carry out other carjackings, police said. Three vehicles have not been recovered.

The gunmen reportedly are armed with AR pistols and approach victims rapidly and demand their vehicles, police said.

Here’s a look at each incident:

Monday – 7:10 a.m. 3700 block of Penick Street. Three black males took a black Dodge Charger and left the scene east bound on Penick. This vehicle has been recovered. Monday – 8:27 a.m. 6100 Fern Avenue. Two black males took a white 2019 Chevy Suburban with some front end damage and fled north on Fern. License plate on the Suburban is La. BND221. Vehicle has not been recovered. Tuesday – 10:58 p.m. 2100 North Hearne. Two black males took at white Buick Enclave and left headed toward North Market. License plate on the Enclave is La. 969 EFX. Vehicle has not been recovered. Wednesday – 2:07 a.m. 4200 Ester Street. Two black males attempted to take a black Kia. They arrived in a white SUV style, believed to be the Enclave taken from North Hearne. SPD carjacking – missing Enclave Missing Enclave Wednesday – 2:27 a.m. 4900 Hollywood Avenue. At least 2 black males took a green 2016 Toyota Highlander, left west on Hollywood. (This vehicle has been recovered). Wednesday – 10:44 p.m. 1800 Hickory Street. At least 2 black males attempted to take victims vehicle; unknown at this time what kind of vehicle this was. Thursday – 6:10 a.m. at 1300 Kings Highway at the Dialysis Clinic. At least 2 black males took a silver 2008 Cadillac CTX after arriving in a white suburban. License plate on the vehicle is La. WSD838. Vehicle has not been recovered. Thursday – 7:49 a.m. 1800 Irving Place Promise Specialty Hospital. One older Black male took an Equinox. (This vehicle has been recovered and male in his late 40’s arrested). Not believed to be related to the other incidents. Thursday – 7:57 a.m. 5700 Norton Street. At least two black males took a Red Cadillac, left south on Norton toward Hollywood Avenue. (This car has been recovered).

“We urge the public to stay vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings. If you see suspicious activity, report it immediately. Please remember, no piece of property is worth your life. If you are in a situation that you can escape without being harmed, please do so. Try to remember as much as you can about the individual and call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Detectives believe the individuals in the photos provided are involved in the incidents and ask that anyone who can identify them to contact police immediately at 318-673-7300 ext. 3 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

