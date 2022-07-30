Bodies of three missing children found in Cass County pond

By Web Staff

ATLANTA, Texas (KTBS) — Authorities recover the bodies of three missing children in a pond in Cass County.

The victims ages 9, 8 and 5 were found in a private pond off State Highway 77 west of Atlanta.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the Cass County Sheriffs office, and Cass County Emergency Services District #2 were called in to look for the children Friday night.

Authorities say the children’s bodies were discovered in the pond on Saturday around 2:00 a.m.

Their identities have not yet been released.

