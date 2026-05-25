Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Sunny with temps near normal on Memorial Day, tracking cooler temps and wind speeds going into the week

By
Updated
today at 5:53 AM
Published 4:47 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s for our Memorial. It should be a gorgeous

Winds will pick up as we move further in the week. A wind advisory is in place for portions of Riverside County Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.

Temperatures this week will be cooler with our highs dipping into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will gradually cool throughout the week and then rebound to near normal values in the upper 90s by Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.