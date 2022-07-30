“Miracles happen”: 8 weeks after nearly drowning on the Mississippi, 5-year-old Vincent Koenig discharged from hospital

By ADAM DUXTER

RED WING, Minnesota (WCCO) — Exactly eight weeks since the day he nearly drowned in the Mississippi River, 5-year-old Vincent Koenig is back home.

His mom, Rachel Koenig, calls it a miracle. So do the medical professionals who have helped him regain the ability to walk, talk and eat on his own since he was admitted June 3.

Koenig was fishing along the Mississippi with his dad and siblings when a barge came around the bend of the river and collided with their boat.

