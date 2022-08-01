Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after 10-month-old is revived with naloxone

By WTAE Staff

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAE) — An investigation is underway in McKees Rocks after first responders had to give naloxone to a baby last night.

Police say the call came in for an unresponsive 10-month-0ld boy just before 9 p.m. Sunday. The baby became responsive after being given naloxone, which is usually used to reverse an overdose.

Paramedics took the baby to UPMC Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The baby is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Robbie Elizabeth Boyer, the infant’s grandmother. Boyer is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a search of the residence allegedly revealed a brown bag containing suspected heroin. Syringes were found in a green bag in the living room, the complaint said.

The infant’s parents told police that the child had been left in Boyer’s care at the time of the incident.

Boyer is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches in height, with a thin build. Boyer has ties to the McKees Rocks area. Anyone who sees Boyer is asked to call 911.

