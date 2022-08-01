Fiery explosion at Sacramento U-Haul location possibly linked to gas siphoning

By SHAWNTE PASSMORE

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating whether arson caused a fiery explosion at a U-Haul location early Sunday morning.

Store employees believe someone tried to steal the fuel in their trucks.

Amid high fuel prices, they claim people siphoned gas from the vehicles near Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.

The blast’s aftermath shows charred rubble of vehicles destroyed with blown out windshields and seared signage.

“It was a matter of time for it to happen here, because they do it to all U-Haul locations,” said Shawna King, an assistant manager.

King believes someone tried to drill into the gas tanks leading up to the explosion that destroyed eight trucks.

Arson investigators spent time at the scene.

Fire officials tell CBS13 there have been fuel thefts in area.

Nearby resident Hai Loung believes the reports may stem from tough times.

“I don’t think it should be expected, but they’re doing it for a reason, right?” he said. “They need it.”

It is not clear if the fuel theft at all U-Haul is connected to the other fuel theft reports.

Prior to soaring inflation, CBS13 reported battery thefts in 2020 at the same U-Haul location.

Police say there have been no arrests stemming from the case.

The assistant manager says sometimes thieves steal catalytic converters.

Some days, employees are not sure what will suddenly disappear.

The brazen acts can sometimes hurt their bottom-line.

“It’s kind of hard because we do have customers who get mad at us because we don’t have trucks here for them,” King said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.