Milwaukee man dies after being pulled from Milwaukee River downtown

By WISN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Dive teams pulled one person from the Milwaukee River early Monday morning. The Medical Examiner confirmed that person was a 39-year-old Milwaukee man who later died at the hospital.

First responders were called just before midnight to Pere Marquette Park near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and State Street.

A 12 News photojournalist was on the scene as one person was pulled from the water and crews performed CPR on them.

The Medical Examiner added that foul play is not suspected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.