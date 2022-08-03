Boca Raton man charged in hostage torture had history of teen rape

By TERRI PARKER

BOCA RATON, Florida (WPBF) — Tzvi Allswang, 20, is charged with holding his therapist hostage for 15 hours in his parents’ Boca Raton home, repeatedly sexually battering and torturing her, until deputies broke in and shot him in the head while he held at her knifepoint.

According to a 2019 offense report, Allswang had a history of sexual offenses.

A 15-year-old girl said then-16-year-old Allswang, a boy she’d never talked to except on social media, asked if he could come over to watch Netflix, the report said.

The girl said she wanted him to meet her mother, but he came after the mother had to leave to see a friend.

She said Tzvi asked “if he should bring a condom, to which she replied ‘no, I do not want to have sex.'”

