Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:58 AM

Douglas County deputies find 1,000+ fentanyl pills, stolen guns during traffic stop

<i>Douglas County Sheriff</i><br/>Deputies in Douglas County took more than 1
Douglas County Sheriff
Douglas County Sheriff
Deputies in Douglas County took more than 1

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — Deputies in Douglas County took more than 1,000 fentanyl pills off the streets when they pulled over a vehicle in the Meridian area early Sunday morning. Deputies also found multiple stolen guns and a large amount of drugs.

When deputies pulled over the vehicle, the driver tried to take off. That driver struck a patrol car before getting out of the vehicle and running away.

Fortunately for deputies, the driver didn’t get far and was arrested.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content