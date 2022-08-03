Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row inmate James Coddington

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death row inmate convicted of killing a co-worker almost 25 years ago.

James Coddington was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale at the victim’s home in Oklahoma County. Prosecutors said Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him after Hale refused to loan Coddington money to buy cocaine.

Coddington’s hearing was scheduled for last week, but the Pardon and Parole Board rescheduled it to Wednesday because of a conflict.

Gov. Kevin Stitt will now decide whether to grant Coddington clemency. Coddington’s execution date is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.