Utah man dies after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall

By JOSH ELLIS

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KSL) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday afternoon while recreating at an Idaho waterfall.

Lori Stewart, public information officer for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, said Corey Grant Collard, 31, was at Pillar Falls when “he got his foot caught in the main chute of the falls” and was sucked underwater.

Passersby were able to pull Collard from the water “but he was underwater for quite some time,” Stewart said.

He was taken to shore and transported by Nampa Valley paramedics to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In his obituary, family members said Collard was spending time at the Snake River with his brothers. He is survived by his wife and 7-month-old son.

Stewart said Pillar Falls is a very dangerous area due to shallow water on top of the falls that can disguise stronger undercurrents.

The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office said those undercurrents “are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath.”

