Man arrested in Boynton Beach road rage shooting that left person in critical condition

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Boynton Beach police arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that left a man in critical condition.

It happened in the 200 block of North Congress Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the shooting took place between two men when one got out of his vehicle and confronted the other.

Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, was questioned on Monday, but was not immediately taken into custody as he claimed self-defense.

However, investigators said that video evidence contradicted Sosnowsky’s claim.

The victim was transported to Delray Medical Center in critical condition, according to Boynton Beach police.

Sosnowsky is currently in the Palm Beach County jail, charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

