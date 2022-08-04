Skip to Content
Several outbuildings, vehicles damaged by large fire in Sherwood

The fire caused several propane tanks to explode and the heat threaten powerlines above the property.

By KPTV Staff

    SHERWOOD, Oregon (KPTV) — Crews battled a large fire in Sherwood early Thursday morning.

At about 2:42 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 21000 block of Southwest Dahlke Lane. Crews arrived to the scene and found a large property with several dozen vehicles, sheds, shipping containers and RV’s scattered among scrap material. The fire was growing in the middle of the items, according to TVF&R.

The fire caused several propane tanks to explode and the heat threaten powerlines above the property. TVF&R said the area did not have hydrants nearby so crews had to shuttle water in.

TVF&R said several RV’s were among the vehicles and sheds on the property. Five people were safely evacuated from the RV’s. No injuries were reported.

Just after 4:30 a.m., TVF&R reported that crews had the fire under control. Crews remained on scene to put out hotspots. Lake Oswego Fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sherwood police assisted TVF&R at the fire scene.

The total amount of damage is not yet known. An investigator has responded to the scene and is working to determine the cause.

