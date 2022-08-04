Winston-Salem: Plane’s landing gear fails, has fuel leak at Smith Reynolds airport

By WXII Staff

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Crews are cleaning up a fuel leak after a plane’s landing gear failed during descent.

On Wednesday afternoon, a small plane was attempting a landing at Smith Reynolds airport when its front landing gear reportedly malfunctioned.

The pilot of the Cessna 310 plane knew there was an issue with the landing gear.

The main landing gear descended; however, the nose gear “collapsed”, according to Forsyth County Government reports.

Forsyth EMS confirmed that they responded to the airport to administer aid.

The pilot was uninjured and was the sole occupant.

The plane also suffered a fuel leak, which shut down the runway while crews work to clean it up.

