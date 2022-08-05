Girls Future Firefighters Camp encourages female enrollment

By Zoe Strothers

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Future firefighters, or even law enforcement officers, got a chance to see what it was like to do the job today.

But there is something special about this group of teenagers, they are all girls.

The “Girls Future Firefighter Camp” started today in New Britain at station five on Stanley Street, hosted by the New Britain Fire Department.

The girls range from 12 to 17, and they will get a chance to explore all aspects of firefighting and law enforcement careers including, arson, investigation, rescue techniques, EMS training, and responsibilities of state troopers.

One of the troopers says it is a great way to bring more females into a typically male dominated field.

“I can tell from their interests already, the way that they’re talking, with their excitement, they’re ready to go out there and join any firefighter crew or maybe we’ll snag them for law enforcement,” said Trooper Stephanie Cortes.

The camp goes on tomorrow and Sunday, with a special graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon.

