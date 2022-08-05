Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car

By Stephen Borowy

CARROLLTON TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were trying to cross the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle heading northbound.

The daughter was taken to a hospital in Ann Arbor while the mother was taken to a hospital in Saginaw. Both are in critical condition, Carrollton Township police said.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was released from the scene.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. When the investigation is completed, it will be sent to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

