A gunfire exchange in old town leads to the arrest of two men

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Two men were arrested Monday morning after an exchange of gunfire in the area of Old Town Portland.

No one was injured in the shooting but police said about 90 rounds were fired in the exchange. Portland Police’s air support unit caught the exchange on camera.

Police arrested 29-year-old Travis Gaters and 24-year-old Tamarjay Polk. The two men are expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

The shooting came after a violent week in the same area. On July 29th, a shooting left a 19-year-old man dead and two others injured. On August 2, a 38-year-old woman was stabbed several times and later died in the hospital.

Police made an arrest in the stabbing but are still looking for suspects in the shooting. PPB asks witnesses to contact detectives with any information.

