Federal disaster area declared in parts of St. Louis region due to flooding

By Dan Greenwald

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — President Joe Biden has approved the request by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to declare parts of the state hit hard by recent flooding a federal disaster area.

Parson’s office announced the request had been approved by Biden Monday afternoon and is specifically in response to the flooding that hit the St. Louis area on July 25-July 28. Members of Missouri’s Congressional delegation also made the request.

Biden’s declaration means that residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

Residents of the city and the two affected counties can apply for FEMA assistance.

