Man rescued from third floor in York row home fire

By Kate Merriman

    YORK, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Crews rescued a man who was trapped on the third floor of a burning row home in York on Monday morning.

The fire happened along the 600 block of West Princess Street.

The fire chief said there was smoke and fire on the first floor of the home. When they arrived, a man was trapped inside on the third floor. Firefighters broke a window and got him out.

It’s not yet clear what started the fire, but it may have started in the basement.

An investigation is ongoing.

