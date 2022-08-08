Search underway for 16-year-old girl last seen at Truckee party

By KOVR Staff

PLACER COUNTY (KOVR) — Authorities in Placer County are asking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl in a possible abduction case.

The sheriff’s office says that Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people.

Rodni’s car, a silver 2013 Honda CRA with California license plate 8YUR127, is also missing. The teenager’s phone has been out of service since the party.

Rodni’s friend, Sami Smith, was with her most of the night. She said that Rodni was planning to spend the night at the campground.

“I know that she wasn’t in the right mindset or state to drive. And if she were to have driven, she wouldn’t have made it far,” Smith said. “So my concern is that somebody might have offered to drive her home and then didn’t take her home.”

Authorities are considering her disappearance suspicious, and search and rescue crews spent part of Sunday looking for her. Due to her car also being missing, the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a possible abduction case.

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, the girl’s mother, pleaded in an online video for anyone with information to come forward. The sheriff’s office is asking people to leave tips at 530-581-6320.

“I just want her home,” Rodni-Nieman said. “We’re so scared, and we miss her so much.”

Rodni is described as standing about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

Rodni is a recent graduate of Forest Charter School in Truckee.

