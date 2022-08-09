Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

WAINIHA, Hawaii (KITV) — A 28-year-old Arizona man drowned while bodyboarding at Wainiha Bay on Kauai on Friday.

Rescuers with the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) were called out around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a swimmer in distress. According to KFD, the victim was out bodyboarding when he lost control of his board and was swept out into deeper water.

Ocean Safety crews found the man floating face down in the water and brought his back to shore. Rescuers tried performing CPR until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and took him to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim remained in critical condition until Saturday morning when he was pronounced dead, EMS said.

An autopsy is pending to determine an exact cause of death, but investigators say foul play is not suspected. Authorities did not say if the Arizona man was bodyboarding alone at the time of the incident.

Grief counselors have made contact with the victim’s family to offer their support.

No other information has been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.