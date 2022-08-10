Man charged with sexually assaulting seven women on TheBus

By Marisa Yamane

HONOLULU (KITV) — Honolulu police arrested Valentino McLeod, 60, after they say he went up to seven women in their early 20s and pressed his clothed genitals against their buttocks while they were riding TheBus.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday while they were on the city bus near the airport.

Officers arrested McLeod after a brief struggle. He also goes by the name Christopher Fangze.

McLeod appeared in court on Tuesday. He’s charged with seven counts of sex assault in the fourth degree, which is a misdemeanor.

McLeod is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. His bail is set at $14,000, or $2,000 for each count.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services sent KITV4 this statement:

“The incident is still under police investigation. The Department of Transportation Services reminds riders to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings on and off TheBus. If you see something, say something. Whether it involves you or a fellow passenger, always alert TheBus operator and consider calling or texting 911 if you are able.”

