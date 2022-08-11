Growing homeless population has Asheville leaders planning for cold winter nights

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition met Wednesday afternoon to brainstorm ways to improve the accessibility and awareness of shelters during the area’s coldest nights.

City leaders said there are more than 600 unhoused people, 232 of which are unsheltered.

ABCCM Director of Homeless Services Tim McElyea said one of the goals is to ensure those in need know about the shelter’s options on Code Purple nights.

Code Purple is called when the temperature is projected to be 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, or the equivalent with the wind-chill factor.

“Our continuum care have already started to have those conversations and putting the work in to open up space and opportunity for people to come in and shelter,” McElyea said.

ABCCM has 50 beds available for men during Code Purple nights. McElyea said as the homeless population continues to grow, they are working to find more space for those wanting shelter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.