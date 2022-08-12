Aaron Rodgers surprises Wisconsin Boys and Girls Club

By Kendall Keys

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Washington County Boys and Girls Club received a surprise during a field trip to Lambeau Field on Wednesday.

The group expected to see the “frozen tundra,” the locker room and the tunnel, but never the Packers QB1 himself.

Sammy Gumm, a staff member of the nonprofit group was there for the exchange.

“We were like oh my gosh, that’s Aaron Rodgers,” Gumm said.

The Green Bay superstar reportedly asked the group of about 20 kids if they could direct him to Aaron Rodgers’ locker.

“They turned around and they realized it was him and they just started freaking out,” Gumm said.

Kids like Raidyn O’Neill met their sports idol, face to face.

“It’s really fun watching them so with me getting to meet him it was really cool,” O’Neill said.

Gemma Shafaie, a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County said, “I didn’t believe it was actually happening.”

“They kept asking all day, ‘Are we going to see Aaron Rodgers? Are we going to see him?’ and we kept telling them, no probably not, because we really didn’t think so. Then they saw him, and their eyes just lit up,” Gumm said

They saw the super bowl champion, up close and personal.

Janessa Shafaie, another club member said, “His hand was huge.”

Her sister was also astounded by the football standout’s stature.

“He was taller than I thought he was,” Gemma Shafaie said.

Rodgers posed for photos with the group, making the field trip one to remember.

