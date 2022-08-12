Baby gorilla born at Albuquerque BioPark

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Albuquerque BioPark has grown its animal population after the recent birth of a baby gorilla.

The ape walk area will be temporarily closed for privacy as the mother and baby bond. The mother gave birth in the morning of Aug. 10.

The birth was watched by park caregivers remotely to avoid disturbance and monitor the mother. 15-year-old Samantha is a first time mother but caregivers did not need to assist.

The father is 20-year-old Kojo who arrived at the park in 2021. This is the first baby gorilla at the park since 2004. The park does not know the baby’s sex at this time.

