Club shooting victim’s fiancé fights to end gun violence in Atlanta

By Madeline Montgomery, Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A deadly club shooting in Atlanta on Saturday has Aaliyah Strong taking a painful trip down memory lane to when her fiancé died under similar circumstances.

“When Ty got killed, it was so sudden. We were at work, and I just never imagined it being me,” said Strong.

That happened back in February, when Strong’s fiancé, Ty Ross was working security at the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro in Downtown Atlanta.

Saturday morning, another club shooting but in West Midtown at the Odyssey Lounge, where Atlanta police say three men were shot. One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes to the legs, according to Major Carlo Peek with APD. Another victim drove to the QuikTrip on Howell Mill Road for help.

“All the shootings, it’s disheartening. I hope to be the voice of change, the face of hope, for a lot of families here in Atlanta,” said Strong.

Strong is doing that through her organization Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief.

“I have been working with business owners and different security teams, I have been working with different legislation to try to enforce more policy changes, trying to make guns less accessible,” said Strong.

Strong received a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta and was even invited to the White House when President Biden signed the Safer Communities Act.

Strong wants all of Atlanta to help with her mission.

“Other than, you know, holding our elected officials accountable, parents also must do their part. There’s no reason children should have access to firearms,” said Strong.

