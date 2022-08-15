4-year-old riding allegedly stolen scooter with dad killed in NYC crash

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) — A 4-year-old boy riding an allegedly stolen motorized scooter with his father was killed when they collided with a car in the Bronx Sunday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the vicinity of 193rd Street and Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section, as a Toyota sedan and the scooter were both turning onto 193rd Street when they crashed.

Police said the boy, Mario Rosario, was on the scooter with his father, also Mario Rosario.

The little boy suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

A damaged helmet was found next to the scooter, but it’s not clear if anyone was wearing the helmet.

Police said it was too big to fit the child.

His 24-year-old father was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of stolen property.

The driver of the sedan, 52-year-old William Baez, stayed at the scene and was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Baez’s brother-in-law Felipe, who didn’t want his last name used, said he came to the scene just moments after the crash and was one of several people who called EMS for help.

“As soon as he called me, I came running down, there was already a crowd of people,” he said. “He told me he just made a turn and he didn’t see, unfortunately, he didn’t see the bike.”

Police said the scooter was reported stolen on August 4 from Queens Boulevard and Jacobus Street, and authorities are searching for three to four individuals.

It is unclear at this time if they believe the elder Mario Rosario, who has no prior arrests, was involved in the robbery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.