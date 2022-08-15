‘He was killed’: Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery

By Samiar Nefzi

BRYSON CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery.

In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give “misunderstood” dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.

The nonprofit based out of Philadelphia gives K-9s that can cost upwards of $10,000 to police departments that cannot afford to buy one.

Throw Away Dog Project Founder Carol Skaziak told News 13 the department stopped communicating with her about Kanon, and she eventually learned the 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd had died.

Skaziak said then-Police Chief Greg Jones told her Kanon had a new handler within the department and passed under his supervision.

Skaziak told News 13 she believes foul play was involved in Kanon’s death, and she not only wants answers but also to give Kanon the proper and honorable sendoff he deserves.

“He was a dog that deserved a second chance,” said Skaziak. “He became a police officer, and he was killed.”

A group is expected to gather Monday, Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. outside the Haywood County Courthouse, located at 285 North Main Street in Waynesville.

