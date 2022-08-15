Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here’s how Boston police helped save the day

By Danae Bucci

BOSTON (WCVB) — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray.

Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor.

Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry over, but the boat that was supposed to bring the groom to his bride broke down.

“I was in a little bit of a panic,” Patrick said.

“It was our florist, our DJ, all of the groomsmen, the groom. So I think it would have just been a bunch of girls sitting on the island, waiting around,” Hannah said.

Patrick was stranded at the dock and the replacement ferry ended up leaving 40 minutes late. That’s when the Boston Police Department’s Harbor Patrol Unit came to his rescue.

Boston police officers Joseph Matthews and Stefani McGrath quickly responded to the dock and were able to ferry Patrick, the groomsmen, the DJ, a photographer and the florist — along with the floral arrangements — to Thompson Island while making up some time on the water.

“We had six minutes to spare,” Matthews said. “It will give them something to remember. Getting a ride on a police boat is kind of special for their big night.”

Even if the BPD Harbor Patrol Unit had not come to his rescue, Patrick said nothing would have stopped him from tying the knot with Hannah.

“We would’ve waited for low tide at 6 p.m. and probably walked,” Patrick said.

