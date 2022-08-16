District Attorney’s Office investigating reports of hazing involving Middletown High School football team

By Lori Burkholder

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is investigating reports of hazing involving the Middletown High School football team.

DA Fran Chardo said the investigation is in the early stages and the incident involves potential victims who are minors.

WGAL has reached out to the Middletown Area School District for comment, but we have not heard back.

The school district did post the following message on its website:

LETTER FROM DR. HUNTER Dear Parents/Guardians:

The Middletown Area School District is currently investigating a situation involving the high school football team regarding improper conduct toward other team members. The situation was brought to the attention of the high school administration in the early morning hours on Friday, August 12, 2022. The District is currently cooperating with other agencies that are actively investigating the situation and hopes to conclude its investigation within the week. Thank you for your patience as the District finalizes the remaining pieces of the investigation.

Dr. Chelton Hunter

Superintendent of Schools

Middletown Area School District

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.