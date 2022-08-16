Single mom’s home, artwork damaged by recent Las Vegas floodwaters

By Kim Passoth

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A single mom and her two boys have been forced out of their home by flood damage. The home also served as an art studio. Most of the art that was up for sale has been destroyed.

On Friday afternoon, it poured near Hollywood and Charleston. “I actually didn’t know what was happening. All of a sudden, I tuned in and I was like, ‘I hear rain’ and I opened the door,” Serene Temple recalled.

Temple says her backyard flooded first. Temple put towels against the doors, but it was no use.

“How fast how quick it happened; I knew the water was going to come in,” Temple explained. Temple jumped into action saving her two son’s things first.

“I picked up his Nintendo switch, his iPad, a couple of my favorite rugs I knew would not be able to be salvaged, threw those on my bed,” Temple shared.

Within a matter of minutes, there were three inches of water inside. Temple says while Mother Nature is partially responsible, so is a clogged storm drain that a neighbor used a rake to unclog, clearing the standing water.

“It literally was like a cartoon… it whirlpooled down,” Temple described.

Temple thinks her home and all her irreplicable artwork could have been spared from the storm with proper maintenance.

“I do think that it should have been taken care of before it was a disaster,” Temple asserted.

Temple and her boys cannot stay in their home for at least two weeks.

The single mom does have homeowner’s insurance but not flood insurance. Friends have started a Gofundme fundraiser to help replace everything that was destroyed.

