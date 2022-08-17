“I need help”: Martin County man recalls being trapped inside burning boat

By Angela Rozier

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A Martin County man who was unresponsive and trapped inside a burning boat was rescued by two Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday.

Marine Deputy Buddy Sprott and Deputy Dan Hill pulled 57-year-old Steven Paul Bohn from the flames just seconds before the vessel exploded.

“When we boarded that vessel we found a hatch in the bow,” Bohn said. “The bow hatch was locked at this time.”

The two tried to make entry through the hatch several times and as the flames began to consume the boat they tried one more time and were finally successful

“I talked to the male and the only thing he was able to say was I need help,” Sprott said.

The incident happened Sunday evening in the Manatee Pocket near Pirates Cove and was captured on video.

“By the grace of God we were able to get the hatch open,” Sprott said. “I could see a hand. I was able to reach out and grab this guy by the hand.”

