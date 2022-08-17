Three new jewelry scam strategies involve pickpocket techniques

By Jefferson Tyler

Oahu, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Police have a new warning about jewelry scammers targeting senior citizens. KITV4 has been following stories of people allegedly selling fake jewelry on the street. Some of them are now headed to court. But now other thieves are trying some new tactics.

This time around, 3 techniques are involved. Stealing things right off the victim’s bodies, it’s a twist on pickpocketing. “The suspect wanted the victim to help her in a prayer because her mother was sick. The she then placed a ring in the victim’s hand, wrapped her hand around the victim’s hand, and started to pray,” said Sgt. Chris Kim from Crimestoppers.

Jewelry scammers are taking a different approach to getting their money. Gone is the scheme misrepresenting fake jewelry as gold. Crimestoppers Honolulu says after the prayer theft happened.

“The victim later felt the suspect pulling at fingers trying to remove her rings. When the victim confronted the female, she then placed a bracelet and necklace around the victim’s neck. The victim then when home and realized that she was wearing the counterfeit necklace. and her real diamond necklace had been stolen,” said Sgt. Kim.

The old bait and switch. According to Crimestoppers, the new thefts involve stealing straight off people’s bodies. In another case, another woman shows off rings for sale, and then just gives them to the victim.

“He no longer wanted to purchase the rings, she then placed a watch into a bag with the rings. She said these rings are now a gift to you. Don’t worry about it and your watch in the bag. The victim then went home and realized his watch had been swapped out for a counterfeit,” said Sgt. Kim.

But sales on the street aren’t completely out of the equation. Another theft, this time in the Pearl city Walmart parking lot. “A woman asked the victim if he wanted to purchase a necklace. She convinced him to buying the necklace. She then proceeded to place the necklace around his neck. The victim went home and realized his real necklace was missing. And he now only had the counterfeit necklace,” said Sgt. Kim.

Crimestoppers is asking people notify the senior citizens in their lives about these thefts, not to allow strangers to touch them in a way that allows access to jewelry, and not to buy jewelry from strangers on the street.

