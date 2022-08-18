GBI: VFW post commander lied in paperwork about veteran status to obtain Purple Heart license plate

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAVONIA, Georgia (WYFF) — A Georgia woman, who was the Post Commander of a VFW, has been arrested and charged with forgery, distributing false IDs and misrepresentation of veteran status.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Gabrielle Beutler, 31, of Bowersville, Georgia.

On Aug. 11, the Lavonia Police Department requested the help of the GBI to investigate Beutler.

The investigation showed that she represented herself as a veteran and changed a U.S. Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty form then showed it to the VFW for promotion, according to the GBI.

Beutler also used false identification documents to get Purple Heart license plates for her vehicles, GBI officials said.

The GBI said this is still an active investigation and asks anyone with information to call then at 706-552-2309 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-597-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.