Kansas City mother faces felony charges after her 3-year-old is found dead

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A 36-year-old Kansas City woman is facing felony charges after one of her children was found lifeless in her residence.

Michaela Chism faces two first-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records filed Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the 6500 block of Paseo Blvd. on reports that a child had died in the home.

The prosecutor’s office says police entered the residence to check on the child’s welfare. Once inside, they found a deceased three-year-old and another child who officers said was unharmed.

Officers also found what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home. After their initial search, Chism was then taken into custody.

Charging documents indicate the condition that the deceased child was found in.

“A notable defect was present on the right side of the child’s back, and a raised, discolored scab on top of the defect gave the indication of infection,” The charging documents read.

The report in the charging documents also indicates that the other child in the home was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where lab analysis indicated the presence of amphetamines in his system.

One unnamed source that police interviewed said that Chism and her husband frequently consumed methamphetamine and heroin.

Police say Chism indicated to them that she noticed the 3-year-old had died at least the evening before police arrived. She told officers that the child died on the couch and was moved to the bedroom sometime after police arrived for the initial welfare check at the residence.

The investigation into the child’s death continues, and additional charges are possible.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that an investigation was still underway through a press release on Thursday.

Chism has not yet been found or pleaded guilty to the crimes she has been charged with.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 cash bond.

